A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. both on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with burial at Mary Mother of God Catholic Cemetery; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Helen Roberts, of Harrison, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (2020). She was 90 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. both on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church. Father Jim Fanrak will officiate. Burial will be at Mary Mother of God Catholic Cemetery.
The daughter of George Nathaniel and Martha Lee (Purvis) Simpson was born on Nov. 11, 1929, in Shipman, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Chittenden; one son, David Chittenden; her parents; and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Roberts; one son, Roy Chittenden; three daughters, Deborah Moss and husband Joseph, Sharon Kosmider, and Laura Chittenden; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented