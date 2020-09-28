Graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Marshall Memorial Gardens; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Henrietta Reid, age 80, of Marshall, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 25 (2020) at her home.
She was born at Imo, on June 15, 1940, to Everett Treat and Bertie Goldsmith Treat. She was the wife of AJ Reid, of the home;
