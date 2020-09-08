Private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Dongola Cemetery, with visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Henry William “HW” Taylor, age 88, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1932, in Dongola, to Bedford Guy and Opal Eula (Smith) Taylor.
HW was a retired truck driver and a retired farmer. He loved tending cows and bailing hay. There was no roads he didn’t know or couldn’t tell you where to go if you were lost. If you knew Dad, you knew his way was the right way. He was always ready for a trip. He loved his children, and the grandkids and great-grandkids would light up his eyes.
HW was preceded in death by his wife, June Taylor; his parents; sister and brother–in-law, Geortha Lucille and Isac Eugene Jones; and an infant sister, Giva.
HW is survived by his children, Fredia and Jim Mulanax, Teresa and Lester Smith, Gearld and Cindy Taylor and Cretia and Larry Biggs, all of Harrison; and his grandchildren, Nathan and Tricia Mulanax, of Harrison, Landon and Monica Smith, of Anchorage, Alaska, Laith and Ali Smith, of Fayettville, Lendel and Nikki Smith and Taylor Biggs and Sadie Biggs, of Harrison.
Big Grandpa’s great-grandchildren are Beckett, Emery and Tobin Mulanax, Linus, Zita and Iris Smith, of Alaska, London and Liam, of Fayettville, and Laityn Smith, of Harrison; and several cousins and close friends.
Private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Dongola Cemetery, with Brother Jim Bryan officiating.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan and Beckett Mulanax, Landon, Laith and Lendel Smith and Taylor Biggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be his retired truck driving friends.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
