Herbert Paul Wilson, 90, of Marshall, died Saturday, Aug. 31 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Big Flat Cemetery.
The son of Belford Roe Wilson and Emma Florence Rooks Wilson was born Jan. 26, 1929, at Columbia County, Kentucky. He was the husband of Prudence Ione Sisk Wilson, of the home.
