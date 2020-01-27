Service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Hershall Dwaine Smith, of Berryville, was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Berryville, son of Bert and Vella (Matney) Smith, and departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 22 (2020) at the age of 80.
Dwaine attended Towering Oaks Church, was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Carroll County Cattleman’s Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He had a love for music, especially listening to the love of his life playing the dobro. He had a great love for his family. In the Army he earned the Expert Marksmanship Badge with an M-14 and served as a Radio Tele-Type Operator during the beginning stages of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Louella Smith, of Berryville; son, David O Smith and Janetta, of Berryville; daughter, Tamara McMellon and David, of Berryville; brothers, Burton Smith and Cindy, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Billy Carson Smith and Eloisa, of Berryville, and Danny Smith and Lou, of Blue Eye, Missouri; sisters, Larita Dotson and Robert, of Berryville, and Ilene Mark and Ken, of Berryville; grandchildren, Ella Ann and Carson Dane McMellon, Emmett Dwaine and Avery Michael Smith; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Bert and Vella Smith; brothers, George “Pete” Smith and Donis Smith; and sister, Debbie Williams.
Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel, with Brother Larry Montgomery and Brother David McMellon officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Memorial donations may be made to Black Jack Cemetery, 3124 Highway 21 N, Berryville, AR 72616.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
