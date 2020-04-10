Interment will be at Nubbin Hill Cemetery, with a celebration of life in the fall for all who knew him; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Herwig “Jack” Jaeger, age 78, of Leslie, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 8 (2020) at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
He was born in Landau, Germany on Nov. 25, 1941, to Hermann George Jäger and Luise Emilie Buchert Jäger. He was the husband of Dr. Melissa Taliaferro, of Leslie.
