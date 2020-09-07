Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Maplewood Cemetery, with viewing held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Hope Risley, age 93, of Harrison, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 4 (2020) at Hillcrest Home.
Hope was the daughter of Ceaf and Pansy (Pemberton) Arnold. She was born on April 2, 1927, at Lowry. Hope was a charter member of the Northvale Baptist Church as well as a member at Eagle Height Baptist Church. Hope was a very competitive woman and was not a fan of losing whether it was chinese checkers, ping pong or even croquet, but she was always a fair player just loved the competition.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walton V. Risley; son-in-law, Stephen Lee; and three brothers, Joe, Enloe and Don Arnold.
She is survived by her two children, son Tim Alan Risley and wife Ronnie Ann, of Fort Smith, and her daughter Arleen Lee, of Harrison; and three grandsons Tim Alan Jr. and wife Jamee Risley, of Pocahontas, Zach and wife Shari Lee, of Harrison, and Tyler and wife Melissa Lee, also of Harrison.
Hope has two sisters, Marie Scroggins Mayes and Lorene Risley, of Harrison; six great-grandchildren, Tim Alan III, Elijah Walton and Nathan James Risley, London Grace, Zachary Skyler Lee and Beckham Cruz Lee.
Viewing will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Maplewood Cemetery for family and friends with Tim Cooper officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest for their care and compassion for Hope.
