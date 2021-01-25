Horst B. Graalmann

A memorial service will be planned at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Captain Horst "Kraut" Graalmann, age 69, of Vendor, passed away at his home on Thursday, Jan. 21 (2021).
The son of Johannes and Margarethe Graalmann was born on Sept. 23, 1951, at Bremerhaven, Germany. His parents preceded him in death.
Horst immigrated from Germany to the "Golden Country" in 1969. He was proud and honored to become an American citizen in 1976.
He worked on the Mississippi River for 25 years, going from deckhand to licensed Captain. He was a licensed contractor and owner of Red Rock Construction specializing in underground utilities.
"Kraut" was an accomplished horseman, an avid sailor, an adventurer and a traveler. He loved animals, and enjoyed playing poker with friends. He also enjoyed board games with his nieces and nephews and always said, "Eat dessert first."
Horst met Sandy, his "Sweetie,” on the Riverboat in the Illinois River. They moved to their farm in Jasper and were married for almost 44 years.
Horst is survived by his wife, Sandy Swayne, of Vendor; his nephews, Ian Swayne and his wife Shawn, Scott Swayne, and Jeremy Patrick and his wife Denise; his nieces, Jenn Schossler and Tanja Masche; and a host of friends and family.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. A memorial stone will be placed in the Sutton Cemetery on their farm at Red Rock.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or the family would like to suggest planting a tree in Horst's memory.
Cremation and arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Online condolences may be left at coffmanfh.com .
Commented