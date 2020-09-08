Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at County Line Baptist Church in Compton, with burial at Plumlee Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
William Howard Villines, age 90, of Compton, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 6 (2020) surrounded by his family.
The son of Jesse Ray and Arbie (Henderson) Villines was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Newton County, in the Centerpoint Community. He was a lifelong resident of Newton County and a member of County Line Baptist Church.
Howard worked as a monument engraver for 33 years and a cattle farmer for 60 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Howard was devoted husband, father and grandfather, and his family meant the world to him. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.
He was one of the last living legends along the Buffalo River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Perry Villines, of Compton; and two sisters, Freda Martin, of Compton and Erma Gibbons, of Crossroads.
Howard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Ann (Sims) Villines, of the home; his children and their spouses, Berniece and Robert Brewer, of Harrison, Marietta and Grant Williams, of Harrison, Dale and Rhonda Villines, of Compton, and Darryl and Tina Villines, of Harrison; his sisters, Ruby Gray, of Springfield, Missouri, Wilma Sims, of Harrison, Cleo Gibbons, of Crossroads, Rosie Bryant, of Bergman, and Jane Kilgore, of Low Gap; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended relatives and many friends who loved him.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at County Line Baptist Church in Compton, with Pastor Steve Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Plumlee Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Dale Villines, Darryl Villines, Kurtis Villines, Clayton Villines, Cylan Madden, Heath Carter, Brent Carter and Austin Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Brewer, Justin Brewer, Grant Williams, Dustin Cook, Syler Villines, Zackary Miller, Jaxon Plumlee, Parker Peek, Hugh Hudson, Noah Everett, Levi Everett, Lucas Williams, Cooper Williams, Brody Carter, Jerry Parker and Arthur Sims.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to County Line Baptist Church or Plumlee Cemetery Fund.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented