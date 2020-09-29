A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at McCutcheon Cemetery near Mt. Judea; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Hubert Lee Blair, age 78, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27 (2020) at his home.
Hubert was born April 7, 1942 in Branson, Missouri, to James and Emmy Maebell (Saucer) Blair. He was preceded in death by his wives, Rosie Blair and Brenda Kay Blair.
