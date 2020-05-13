A military ceremony will be held in his honor at a later date.
Hubert Phillips, 90, from Harrison, passed from this life on Friday, May 8 (2020). He was born on June 25, 1929, at Snowball, to Carl and Velona Phillips.
On Aug. 21, 1949, in Snowball, he married Shirley McElroy who still resides in Harrison. They have three children, Jim (Karen) Phillips, of Harrison, Darlene Phillips, of Henderson, Nevada, and Michael (Angela) Phillips, of Fulton, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, James, Jason, Heather, Mistelle, Kaleb, Andrea and Elisabeth; and 12 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Cristian, Trevor, Audrey, Andrew, Jonathan, Jayden, Mekhi, AJ, Nevaeh, William and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carrie, Clifford, Venita, Eual and Quindora).
He served in the United States Army during World War II. Hubert was involved in the ministry for nearly 60 years, including assisting, pioneering and pastoring numerous churches in Missouri, Arkansas and Alaska. He enjoyed his farm and spent the last several years with his hobby of working with cattle.
A military ceremony will be held in his honor at a later date. He will be interned at Springfield National Military Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
