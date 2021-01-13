Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Northside Church of Christ, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Hugh Gene Pratt, 94, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Jan. 12 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
He was born May 22, 1926, near Western Grove, to Frank and Effie Pratt. He married Ruth Zeola Reddell on Nov. 16, 1946, at Berryville, and began working for Oberman’s Manufacturing Company, which later became Levi Strauss Company, in Harrison. He was transferred to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1957, where he worked as a payroll clerk, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Harold Gene Pratt; four brothers, Arvil, Joe, Wilbur and Doc Pratt; and three sisters, Veda and Bertha Walden and Bell Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Ruth Pratt, of Harrison, and numerous nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Northside Church of Christ, with Stephen Powers and David S. Young officiating. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Active pallbearers will be David W. Young, David S. Young, Donald Joe Hickman, Junior Pratt, Leo Moore and James Pratt. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Pratt’s nephews and nieces.
