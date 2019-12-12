Idella Mary Josephine Edmonson

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home.
Idella Mary Josephine (Watts) Edmonson, age 85, of Yellville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12 (2019) at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home.
She was born June 18, 1934, to the late Charlie and Edna (Barnett) Watts, in the Pea Ridge community in Marion County.
Idella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samual; her son, Edwin Edmonson; and her grandson, James Murray.
Idella married Samuel Bradley Edmonson at his Aunt Arkie’s in Western Grove, on Jan. 7, 1956. She worked at Oberman’s Garment Factory in Harrison, MarBax shirt factory in Gassville, and finally retired from Baxter Lab in Mountain Home.
Idella was a member of the First Baptist Church in Yellville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading her Bible.
Idella is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Gayla Edmonson, of Yellville, and David and Paula Edmonson, of Flippin; her seven grandchildren, Brooke (Ed) Overturf, Brett (Jessica) Jefferson, and Taylor (Trevor) Reeves, all of Mountain Home, Samanthia (Brandon) Harber and Bradley (Meadow) Edmonson, all of Gassville, Ian (Naomi) Edmonson, of Yellville, and Brian Edmonson and his fiancé Brandy Rothenberger, of Bakersfield, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Ivy, Joey, James, Jonah, Noah, Laila, Barrett, Michael and Xavier; and many nieces and nephews.
Idella is also survived by five sisters, Mattie Mae Lair, of Valley Springs, Gearldean Rains, Geneva Griffin, and Lavonne (Bill) McCullough, all of Harrison, and Deloice Jones, of Everton; two brothers, Solomon Watts, of St. Joe, and Odell (Carmie) Watts, of Harrison; and three sisters-in-law, Martha Smith, Barbara (James) Harness and Bea Powers, all of Harrison.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Rick Pyron Officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ian Edmonson, Brett Jefferson, Ed Overturf, Bradley Edmonson, Brian Edmonson and Brandon Harber.
Honorary pallbearers are her First Baptist Church family.
Interment is at Maplewood Cemetery.
