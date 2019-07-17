Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Omaha First Baptist Church, with burial at Omaha Methodist Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ima Jo Williamson, of Omaha, passed from this life on Sunday, July 14 (2019) in Springdale.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Omaha First Baptist Church. Pastor Gene France will officiate. Burial will follow in the Omaha Methodist Cemetery.
Ima was born the daughter of Tuck Russell and Dortha Clifton (Tate) Stacy. She loved to travel and go dancing. She enjoyed painting, knitting and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy James Williamson; her parents; and one stepson, Kenneth James Williamson.
Survivors include two brothers, Clifford Eugene and William Howard Stacy, both of Omaha; four sisters, Minnie Irene Stottle, of Hollister, Missouri, Shirley Lorene Whorton, of Kirbyville, Missouri, Genevieve Malone, of Bentonville, and Jerrie Ann Avery, of Branson, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Sherrie Ann Lippe; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Omaha Methodist Cemetery, c/o Mike Roberts, P.O. Box 143, Omaha, AR 72662.
