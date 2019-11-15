Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery, with open visitation until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ina “Tience” Ormond, of Harrison, died on Friday, Nov. 15 (2019) at her home. She was 81 years old.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. D.C. Adams will officiate. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The daughter of Hallie C. and Jeanne Mildred (Walker) Ormond was born on June 23, 1938, in Everton.
Ina or “Tience” as many people knew her, worked as an investor but in her early days worked at her father’s saw mills. She handled the books, pricing, and even ran the machines. She loved folk music and playing guitar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her life partner, Helen McKellep.
Survivors include one daughter, Leslie Magnauck; two granddaughters; one sister, Mary Jo Grisham; one niece, Hallie D. Grisham; one nephew, Curt Grisham; and many many other friends whom she loved dearly.
