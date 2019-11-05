Service: Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Hale Cemetery; Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
Inous Nance, 88, of Springdale, formerly of Oak Grove, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3 (2019).
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov 7, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest. Interment will follow at Hale Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
The daughter of Walter and Nora Underdown was born April 18, 1931, at Osage. She was the wife of the late Arlon Nance.
Commented