Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Services, Berryville.
Irma Jean (Baker) Hostetler, daughter of Harley and Esther Baker, was born June 19, 1936, in Eugene, Oregon. She peacefully passed away in her home on Friday, July 10 (2020) at the age of 84 years and 21 days, after being bedfast around a month. Grandma suffered from dementia the last months of her life, during which she was lovingly cared for by her family. She accepted Christ as her Saviour and was baptized in her youth and was a faithful member of the Bethel A.M. Church until her death.
She was united in marriage to Sam Hostetler, son of Ova and Mary Hostetler, on May 13, 1956. They enjoyed the joys and sorrows of married life together for almost 61 years. This union was blessed with eight children: three sons and five daughters: Lowell, of Berryville; Linda, and husband Ray Hostetler, of Omaha, Texas; Leland, (and wife Evelyn, deceased), of Green Forest; Janet, and husband Sam Kropf, of Green Forest; Dale, and wife Debbie, of Berryville; Joanne, and husband Dan Hostetler, of Mena; Rose, and husband Leon Kropf, of Berryville; Beth, and husband Neil Shrock, of Berryville.
Also surviving are 44 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald and wife Loretta, of Tampico, Illinois, and Delbert, and wife Julie, of Nashville; one sister, Karen, of Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; daughter-in-law, Evelyn; four granddaughters, Norlene, Kristine, Lisa and Brooklyn; four great-granddaughters, Makayla, Alivia, Malisa and Brandi; two sisters, Judy and Darlene; and two infant brothers.
Grandma had a deep concern for the spiritual welfare of her family and church. She was concerned about drift in the church and had an appreciation for Biblical traditional values. May we continue to follow her example in supporting the work of the church.
The family expresses their love and appreciation to all our friends and loved ones who have supported us with love, prayers, food, and flowers during the passing of our loved one.
Commented