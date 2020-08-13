Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Deer Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Iva Jean Berry, age 88, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12 (2020,) at Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
She was born Thursday, Oct. 29, 1931, in Deer, to John and Era Davis Faught.
Iva Jean was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Newton County. She married Vernie Berry in Cowell, in 1948, after he left the Army.
She enjoyed yard work, gardening, reading and quilting. She taught her grandchildren to play checkers, always on the same board, and making them earn the win.
Iva Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Ronnie Faught; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Beverly Berry; three grandchildren and their familiesm Monica Speak, Steven Faught and his fiancé Brandy and her daughter Karah, and Lea Ann and her husband Evan Bryant; and three great-grandchildren, Caitlin Fenton and her husband Spenser, Alexis Bryant and Westin Bryant and a great-great-grandson, Ezra Fenton.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Deer Cemetery with Stan Taylor officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Newton County Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
