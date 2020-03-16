Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 17, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville, with interment at Davidson Cemetery in Harmon.
Iva Loretta McGinty, age 74, of Pyatt, passed away Saturday, March 14 (2020) at Mountain Home.
The daughter of the late James Novle and Iva Lea (Alexander) Martin was born Dec. 30, 1945, at Pyatt. She was the wife of the late Clyde McGinty.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 17, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville. Interment will follow at Davidson Cemetery in Harmon. Memorials may be made to Davidson Cemetery Association.
