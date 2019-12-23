Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Ivan Randolph Reynolds Jr., age 72 of Jasper, passed away Monday, Dec. 23 (2019) at his home in Jasper.
The son of the late Ivan Randolph Reynolds Sr. and Lillie Murrel (McBroom) Reynolds was born Jan. 17, 1947, in San Jose, Caifornia. He is survived by his wife , Louse Ann Reynolds, of the home, and his brother, John Reynolds, of Arizona.
