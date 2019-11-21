Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
J.B. Watts, 93, of Marshall, died Monday, Nov. 18 (2019) at his home with family at his side.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. J.B. will be laid to rest at Marshall Memorial Gardens with military honors.
The son of the late Bertie Ausborn Watts and Eva Elizabeth McCarson Watts was born April 16, 1926, at Baker. He was the husband of Estella Grace Freeman Watts, of the home.
