J.C. Stephenson, age 98, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (2020).
He was born May 12, 1922, in Leslie, to the late Claude and Mattie (Yarbrough) Stephenson.
A 50-plus-year member of the Masonic Lodge and Sahara Shrine and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Mae; infant son; and daughter, Judy.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Wanda “Susie” Stephenson, of the home; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and members of his extended families.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harlie Treat, Wiley’s Cove Lodge 524, Route 1 Box 542, Leslie, AR 72645.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
