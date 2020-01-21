Service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Big Flat Baptist Church, with burial at Big Flat Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
J.D. Holt, age 63, of Batesville, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 17 (2020) at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Big Flat Baptist Church. Burial will be at Big Flat Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of the late Otto Holt and Edna Wallace Holt was born June 27, 1956, in Big Flat. He was the husband of Angela Tharp Holt, of Batesville.
Commented