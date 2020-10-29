A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
J. Dean “Chip” Scott passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25 (2020) at the age of 60.
The son of Ginny Fuhrman and step-father, Raymond Fuhrman, Chip was born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Chip was one of Jehovah’s witnesses. He was loved for his compassion for others and his wonderful sense of humor.
Chip is survived by his mother and step-father, of Harrison, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
