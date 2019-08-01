Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Yellville; Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.
Jack Akins, age 77, of Yellville, passed away Tuesday, July 30 (2019) in Mountain Home.
Jack was born in Lead Hill, on Sept. 15, 1941, to the late Wilburn “Raze” Milt and Elsie (Austin) Akins.
Jack and his wife, Louise, were married July 5, 1962. He worked for 33 years as a production assistant at Ranger Boat Manufacturing Rigging Department. Jack attended Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. He loved his family, was an avid horseman, loved going to Horseman United shows to watch his family members compete, and liked to fish at Roaring River State Park. Jack liked sitting on the front porch drinking tea or coffee and attending grand and great-grandchildren’s sports activities.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louise; his son, Steve (Margaret) Akins, of Harrison; his daughter, Shannon (Billy) Campbell, of Rogers; his grandchildren, Erin Gundry (William Schrader), Mark (Cassie) Gundry, Casey Akins and Emily Akins (Ashton Sexton); nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe Akins, of Flippin; his sister, Wanda (George) Long, of Lead Hill; his brothers-in-law, James (Linda) Hall, and Doyle (Janice) Hall, all of Yellville; his sister-in-law, Janice (Steve) Haney, of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews, several neighbors and friends, and his farm companions, Fred and Flicka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, W.M. Akins, Bob Akins and Danny Akins; his sister; Lou Townsley; and his in-laws, Edgar and Lorene Hall.
Pallbearers will be Mark Gundry, Roger Tilley, Wayne Miles, Keith Sullivan, Larry Bearden and Billy Dan Akins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Barnes, Jerry Jones, Charlie Dixon, Forrest and Nina Wood, and his co-workers from Ranger Boats.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund, c/o Fred Burrow, 4727 Highway 14 South, Yellville, AR 72687.
