Jack Carrow

Jack David Carrow, 84, of Harrison, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 9 (2019).
The son of Raymond Carrow and Agnes (Tyree) Marshall was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 15, 1934. He was a member of Capps Road Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for 20 years.
Jack was an 11-year veteran of the US Army. He loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Agnes and Cowan Marshall, and his sister, Jeanne Mize.
Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Sue Carrow; his children, Debbie Blankenship, of Jonesboro, Dennis Carrow and wife Sue, of Little Rock, and Tim Carrow, of Harrison; seven grandchildren, Joey, Keith, Zack, Becky, David, Nakia and Danny; 10 great-grandchildren; and many close friends who loved him and will miss him.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Private family burial will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
