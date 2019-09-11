Memorial services will be announced at a later date; arrangements and cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Jack D. Turner, 85, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11 (2019) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
The son of Raymond and Anna (Gobel) Turner was born in Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 10, 1934. He was U.S. Marine veteran.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements and Cremation under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help defray expenses, C/O Jackie Orvis, P.O. Box 1971, Harrison, AR 72602.
Commented