Jack Tennyson, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3 (2019) at his home. He was 86 years old.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. both on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Northside Church of Christ. Pastor Steve Powers will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Carl Curtis, Scott Tennyson, Jeff Tennyson, Chris Saunders, Wayne Estes, Craig Lair, Eric Jones and John Wilson Wray. Honorary pallbearers include his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his Northside Church of Christ family.
The son of Shinn and Nina Tennyson was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Bass.
Jack graduated from Valley Springs High School in 1951 where he played basketball and was on back to back state championship teams in 1950 and 1951. After high school, he joined the United States Army and served overseas in Korea. Jack retired from Claridge Products as sales manager after over 30 years of service. Knowing his fondness for mules, Ms. Helen Clavey had Wayne Estes deliver a mule to the Claridge parking lot as a gift at his retirement party.
After retirement, he enjoyed cattle farming, mule riding on the Buffalo River trails with his lifelong friends and traveling with his wife and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Graydon Tennyson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gwendola Tennyson; one son and his wife, Chuck and Tammy Tennyson; one daughter and her husband, Lisa and Ed Alspaugh, all of Harrison; one sister and her husband, Sandy and Herb Lair; grandchildren, Matthew Tennyson and his fiancée Leslie, and Jaclyn Tennyson, all of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristen Hickman and husband Jay, of Harrison, and Emerson Alspaugh, of Fayetteville; and great-grandchildren, Bazze, Liz, Gracie, Kayla and River.
