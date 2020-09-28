Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jackie J. Feltrope, of Harrison, passed from this life into her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 26 (2020). She was 89 years old.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Bruce Trammell will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jeff Pugh, Preston Reece, Aaron Hoffman, Jim Harris, Frank Ege and Clint Couie. Honorary pallbearers include JK Fancher, Ralph Burns and family, Loyce Saling and family, Richard Gohr and family, Troy Plumlee and family, Sharon Moore and family, Treva Rushing and family, Ines Raynor and family, and the staff at the old Fred’s Pharmacy.
The daughter of Raster and Opal Gibson was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Murray.
Jackie worked here in Harrison, at local drug stores, for 51 years before her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Pugh; second husband, Wilburn Feltrope; her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and one nephew.
Survivors include one son, Jeff Pugh; granddaughter, Ashley Pugh; great-grandson, Aiden Wilson; two brothers-in-law; three nieces; one nephew; and many friends who she loved dearly.
