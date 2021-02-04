A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Silver Valley Church in Harrison, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Jackie McMullen passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 4 (2021).
She was born Aug. 30, 1932, at Yardelle, to Stella Adams Fisher.
Jackie married the love of her life, Billy Joe McMullen, in 1949, and they were married 55 years. They both accepted Jesus as their savior in January 1950, in Monahans, Texas.
They had four children, Debbie (Larry) Grigg, Dianne (Steve) Turner, Joe (Gwen) McMullen and Danny (Stacey) McMullen; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Henderson Lee, Luke Henderson, Laura Grigg, Becky Norman, Jessica McMullen, Mandy Verfurth, Abby Holder, Taylor McMullen, Mary Beth Hatch and Garrett McMullen; 18 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella; her husband, Bill; and her sister, Pauline Melton.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Silver Valley Church (2262 Milam Cemetery Lane, Harrison). Danny McMullen and Rodney Stromlund will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to, Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72602, Silver Valley Church, 2967 Highway 7 N, Harrison, AR 72601, or Milam Cemetery Association at Silver Valley Church, 2551 Clover Lane, Harrison, AR 72601.
Condolences may be left online at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented