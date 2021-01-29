Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Harriet Assembly of God in Harriet, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Jackie Morrison, age 84, of Rock Creek, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 26 (2021) at his home.
He was born in Rock Creek, on Aug. 19, 1936, to the late Bartley Morrison and Faye Watts Morrison. He was the brother of Ted Morrison, Jim Morrison and Jo Ann Reed.
