Jackie Nell Jefferson

Jackie Nell Tabor Jefferson, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Jonesboro on Saturday, April 18 (2020).
She was born July 24, 1944, to Orville and Moyra (Rose) Tabor, and was the oldest of three children. Jackie graduated from Pyatt High School in 1962, and attended Drahn’s Business School in Springfield, Missouri. Her favorite activities were reading, cleaning, working in her yard, and making lots of cookies for her grandsons.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Jefferson; her parents; and her brother, Roma Tabor.
She is survived by her husband, Leon “Jimmy” Poley; her daughter, Tonya Skinner and husband Patrick, and their three sons, Reid, Jacob and Nathan, all of Lowell; her step-daughter, Feather Linn and husband Joel, of Maumelle; a brother, Terry Tabor and wife Pam, of Flippin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be private in accordance to the CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus.
Arrangements by Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
