Jackie Riddlesperger

Sarah Jacqueline Riddlesperger, age 93, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Harrison.
The daughter of William and Ada (Wiggs) McCurry was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Zinc.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Riddlesperger III; her son, John Riddlesperger IV; her brothers, Elmer, Jay, Hoyt, Tom and Mac McCurry; her sisters, Helen Kilgore, Naomi Spencer, Phyllis Henderson, and an infant sister.
Jackie attended Northvale Baptist Church. She was part of the Retired Security Bank Employee Group and the Retired Boone County employee Group. She was in the Extension Homemakers Club and was a leader of the Ridgeway 4-H Club. She was active in the Boone County Senior Center and a member of Farm Bureau.
Jackie enjoyed traveling, baking and painting China dishes. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed socializing with everyone. She loved doing things with her family. She was the best Meme and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren. Jackie loved playing Skipbo and other games with the kids and anyone who enjoyed playing.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Sarah Watkins and her husband Gary, of Harrison; her grandchildren, Todd and Rhonda Beaver, Steve and Suzanne Paul, John and Kelsee Riddlesperger, Michael and LaTeresa Watkins, and Landon and Sara Watkins; her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Haley, Kylie, Cody, Kara, Mariah, Ryle, Harper, Kaitlin, Mattie, Laramie, Violet and Sawyer; and her great-great-grandchildren, Hazel, Hatch, and one on the way.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Larry McCurry, Glen Kilgore, Merlyn Lazrow, Jackie Zimmerman, Connie Slemp, Jim Heathman, Betty Nash and Michael Heathman.
There will be a private family graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Cottonwood Cemetery. There will be a drop-in visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Northvale Baptist Church in Harrison.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Hillcrest Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cottonwood Cemetery, 1724 Highway 43E., Unit No. 7, Harrison, AR 72601.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
