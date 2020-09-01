Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
Jake Andrew Noblett, 40 of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10 (2020) at home.
The son of Earnest and Jane (Gorham) Noblett was born at Harrison, on Dec. 20, 1979. Jake is survived by his mother, Jane Gorham, and brother, Jesse.
Masks are required and please practice social distancing.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
