Jake Noblett

Jake Andrew Noblett, 40, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Aug. 10 (2020) at home.
The son of Earnest and Jane (Gorham) Noblett was born at Harrison, on Dec. 20, 1979.
Jake enjoyed reading and studying his Bible, playing guitar and grilling. He was very friendly and polite, full of life with a positive attitude, despite his physical struggles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Noblett; his grandfather, John Noblett and grandmother, Jeanette Rustad and grandfather, Frank Gorham; and an uncle, John Gorham.
Jake is survived by his mother, Jane Gorham, of Harrison; his brother, Jesse Noblett, of Carmel, California; his grandmother, Hazel Noblett, of Lexintgon, Virginia; his fiancée, Eunice Sollars, of Harrison; his aunt and uncle, Patricia and Bob Havenstrite, of Bergman; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jethy Henson officiating.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Harrison Dialysis Clinic for the love and care given to Jake over the years.
