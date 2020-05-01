Memorial service will be determined at a late date; arrangements are with Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory, Fayetteville.
James Barton “Bart” Hudspeth, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 28 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, from a complication caused by a heart attack.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1949, in Harrison, to Verl and Burnelle (Treece) Hudspeth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and best friend, Tommy Olney.
Bart is a graduate from Harrison High School and the University of Arkansas and was a member of the Acacia Fraternity. On March 21, 1970, he married the love of his life Kathi Grizzle Hudspeth. They were married for 50 amazing years!
Bart enjoyed working and spent the majority of his time in the insurance industry and his love for serving others led him to a lifetime of support and leadership in the Boy Scouts of America, his church, in the Army during Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant, an interim minister in central Arkansas, and even playing Santa for schools in the area.
He LOVED spending time with his family and friends more than anything in the world.
He is survived by his loving wife; his sons, Chad Hudspeth and Clay Hudspeth and wife Misty; his daughter, Becca Shaddox and husband Kevin; his sisters, Sandra Reynolds and Bob, and Charlotte Gadberry and Jim; his sisters-in-law, Anna Grizzle and Becky Acree; 13 grandchildren, Devin and Cody, Olivia and Zach, Wil, Milas and Elaina, Gwen, Samantha, Marley, Ava, Naomi and Simone; two great-grandsons, Carter and Ruben; one great-granchild on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America – Westark Area at https://www.westarkbsa.org/, the First Christian Church of Harrison at https://fccharrison.com/, or the First United Methodist Church of Brinkley at http://fumcbrinkley.org/
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com .
Commented