James Bruce Spears, 60, died on Thursday, Sept. 3 (2020) in Harrison.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Holt Memorial Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The son of James Leon and Mary Jane (Norton) Spears Wilson was born on May 10, 1960, in Kansas City, Kansas.
James was a long-haul truck driver and immensely enjoyed his job. He was also a bartender for many years. He was part of the Harrison High School Class of 1978.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one son, James Dakota Spears and his wife, Kristin; one daughter, Cheyenne Spears; three grandchildren, Cerenity Cobbs, Ryfle Gold and Bredyn Gold; one brother, Brett D. Spears; and a host of other family and friends.
