A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
James C. Pittman Jr., 54, of Mountain Home, passed away Sunday, May 17 (2020) at home.
The son of James and Joyce Hastings Pittman Sr. was born May 11, 1966, in Forrest City. James is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
