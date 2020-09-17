Memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Alpena Cemetery.
The mother and children of James Devoe Woodworth, of Harrison, will host a memorial service in his memory at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment later that afternoon in Alpena Cemetery.
Devoe Woodworth, age 78, of Harrison, was born Jan. 4, 1942, to Agnes Woodworth, of Compton. He was the grandson of Faye and Ross Carter. Devoe began school in Compton and graduated from Valley Springs High School. Devoe was a member of the Arkansas National Guard and received an honorable discharge. Devoe loved his family, especially his grandparents, Faye and Ross Carter, of Compton, and his mother, Agnes Woodworth, of Alpena and Compton.
Devoe is survived by his mother, Agnes; his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) of Houston; two sons, Lynn Woodworth, of Arlington, Virginia, and Keith Alford (Ventura) of Rogers; his wife, Linda, of the home; and his sisters, Melva Kitchens, of Naples, Texas, and Peggy Roberts and Rita Woodworth, both of Compton.
Devoe leaves behind four grandchildren, Denton, Brogan, Avery and Devon; and a host of nieces and nephews who he greatly loved.
Devoe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Faye and Ross Carter; his dad, Melvin Woodworth; his sister, Brenda Roberts; and his father, Ernie Bartlett.
Devoe had a lifetime full of friends including Robert Hathaway, Erton McNair, Sam Barr, and the road crews in both Boone and Carroll counties. Devoe led an adventurous life. He competed in steer wrestling and raised cattle and horses all of his life. He built pipelines in Iran and Nigeria as well as all over the United States. Later in life, Devoe worked for the Boone County Road Department where he eventually became the country road foreman. He would go on to serve as the Carroll Country Road Department foreman as well.
Join us at 10 a.m. at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home to share your memories and say goodbye to Devoe.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented