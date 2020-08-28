Memorial services will be announced at a later date; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
James Edward “Ed” Reavis, 62, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26 (2020). He was born in Harrison on Dec. 29, 1957, to James and Lucy Reavis.
Ed grew up in Whale Pass, a rural logging community in southeast Alaska. He joined the United States Marine Corps at age 17 in 1975 and served for six years. During his service, he earned a rifle sharpshooter medal and a good conduct medal. He then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard from 1981 to 2000 and served as a Sikorsky helicopter navigator. Ed received the Sikorsky Helicopter Commendation Award for skill and courage while participating in a lifesaving mission. He also received numerous awards and good conduct commendations, including a special operations service ribbon.
Ed retired in 2000, returning to Harrison to work in construction for a period of time before going to work for the United States Postal Service, where he made many cherished, lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucy Reavis.
Ed is survived by his fiancée, Jan Edgmon; sisters, Debbie (Tyler) Robinson, Dana (Ty) Patterson, Sandy (Steve) Williams and Angie (Mike) Mulford; brother, Jeff Reavis; nieces, Lucy Robinson, Megan (Aaron) Powell and Emma Williams; nephews, Jesse (Shannan) Robinson, Neil Williams, Joshua Mulford and Levi Mulford; great-niece, Gretchen Powell; great-nephews, Laven Ritchie, Logan Ritchie, Jaxon Robinson and Owen Powell.
He is also survived by his kids, Tracy (Jason), Stephanie, Jeff (Brandy) and Toni; and grandkids Shayne, Brodey, Tryston, Kolby, Kyler, Ari, Gavin, Kahlan and Georgia.
Ed was proud to serve his country. He loved living in Alaska, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved the beach and traveling with his family. He was gentle and kind and had a generous spirit. He was a wonderful friend and companion. Ed was known as a man who would show up, no matter the occasion. His siblings, grandchildren, nieces and nephews could always count on him to be there to celebrate and support them.
Ed loved life, helping others and spoiling those he loved. He made a positive impact on many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following charities: Wounded Warrior Project; Arkansas Children’s Hospital, archildrens.org .
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
