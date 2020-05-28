Service will be graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Osborne Cemetery, with visitation at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home; the funeral is complying with the ADH guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time and all attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
James Frank Baker, age 92, of Peel, died Wednesday, May 27 (2020).
He was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Freck, the son of Benidago Eli and Letha Mae Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lovonda Mae (Guither) Baker; two sisters, Willodean Baker Dickerson and Nevaline Baker Page; three brothers, Troy Gene Baker, Buel Baker and Billy Ray Baker; and a grandson, Matthew Lee Baker.
James was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a diesel mechanic for 60 years.
James is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Frankie and Ina Baker; his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Albert Choate; his granddaughters, Christina Morris, Jennifer Godat and her husband Rodney, Megan Stonebreaker and her husband Sean, and Marcia Smith and her husband Samuel; and his grandson, Roger Daniels.
He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Shara Choate, Morrigan Fry, Jasmine Biddle, McKenzie Choate, Madisin Lawrence, Andrea Lawrence, C J Whited, Brock Lawrence, Calb Smith, Casey Cain, and Julie Daniels; two great-great-grandchildren, Ember Quinn and Jenen Smith; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Osborne Cemetery.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented