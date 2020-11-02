James Harris

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
James Edwin Harris, of Lead Hill, passed away at the age of 70, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Somerset Mt. Vista Nursing Home in Harrison.
He was born on July 9, 1950, in Harrison, to Devoy and Ruby (Renfroe) Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Lonnie and Nina Riggs; a great-niece, Zoie Riggs; and their dog, Holly Ann.
James was a kind and gentle man who never had a bad word to say about anyone and he loved the Lord, his family and friends. His hobbies included going to yard sales, fishing, hunting, collecting fishing lures, and going to Elvis concerts. He was in the Army Reserves from 1969-1975. He worked several places in Harrison including Sterlings, Montgomery Wards, construction with his father-in-law, a supervisor at Emerson Electric, and in Cargo Claims at FedEx.
James married the love of his life of 47 years, Carolyn Ann Riggs, on Sept. 1, 1973, in Harrison. He is survived by his wife; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Dede Harris; his nephews and their spouses, Brock Riggs (Michelle), Bailey Riggs (Trinty), Bandey Riggs, Tim Harris (Julie), Justin Boyd, Trevor Boyd, and Luke Harris; his nieces and their spouses, Daizie Riggs, Robin King (Shane), and Angie Smith (Scott); a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Judy Riggs; his aunts, Shirley Campbell, Delaine Riddle (Jack), Wanda Riggs; an uncle, JR (Alice) Renfroe; and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with visitation being an hour before service. Brother Rodney Fry will be officiating. Burial will be at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill.
Pallbearers are Brock Riggs, Bailey Riggs, Bandey Riggs, Tim Harris, Carl Davis and Rickie Curtis.
Honorary pallbearers are the Harrison High School Class of 1968, Emerson Electric Employees, FedEx Cargo Claims Dept., Dr. Brent Rosson, Dr. Amanda Chitsey, the staff of Somerset Mt. Vista Nursing Home, and special friend, Steve Valentine.
Memorials can be made to the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 West Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
The family wishes are please don’t risk your health to attend the service with the COVID-19.
