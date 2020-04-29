Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
James “Jim” Elton, age 77, of Battlefield, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 22 (2020).
He was born Oct. 9, 1942, at Harrison, the son of James “Albert” and Leona (Baker) Elton.
Jim graduated from Bruno High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Jim retired in 2005 after 37 years as a Claims Adjuster for Shelter Insurance Company.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Leona Elton.
He is survived by his wife, Guyla (Keeter) Elton, of the home; a son, Jeff Elton; a daughter, Kendra Crosby and her husband, John; grandchildren, Zachary Szpak, Mariah Elton and Jewel Crosby; a brother, Jerry Elton and his wife, Lynn; and a nephew, Jay, and two nieces, Kim and Sarah.
Jim was an avid golfer and a member of Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Missouri. He also loved to hunt, and loved watching men’s and women’s basketball and the Saint Louis Cardinals baseball. However, best of all, Jim loved to spoil his grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Jim will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center in Bolivar, Missouri, or the National Alzheimer's Foundation, at 364 South Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807.
Arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd., DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.
