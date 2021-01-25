James "Jim" Harold Hathcoat

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Jim passed away on Friday, Jan. 22 (2021).
Born on Jan. 25, 1929, he was the son of the late Martin Leslie and Birtie Hathcoat.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marianne Pyeatte Hathcoat; his brother, Les; and sister, Shirley.
Except for a few years spent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jim was a lifelong resident of Harrison. He loved everyone and he was overly fair and generous to all who knew him and dealt with him.
Jim worked his whole life on his farm. He loved all of his many animals, but his favorite was his horses. He showed many of his horses at horse shows and raced some in Oklahoma.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Peggy Hathcoat; sisters, Wanda Carner and Mary Ann Stephen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be sorely missed by family and his many friends.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home for all family and friends who would like to attend.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at a later date.
