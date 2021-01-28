Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, at Brittain Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Jim Hathcoat, age 91, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22 (2021).
He was born January 25, 1929, in Harrison, the son of the late Martin Leslie and Birtie Lee (Roberts) Hathcoat. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marianne Pyeatte Hathcoat; his brother, Les Hathcoat; and his sister, Shirley Lou Hathcoat.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, at Brittain Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
