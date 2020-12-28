Family graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Proctor Funeral Home in Camden.
James “Jim” Robert Murray passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26 (2020) at the age of 69, in Camden.
He was born in Harrison, to James E. and Dorothy Murray on Nov. 28, 1951. His battle with a serious medical condition for the past two years showed his courage and was a testament to his faith in God.
Jim graduated from the University of the Ozarks in 1975 and worked as a stock broker for over 30 years. In later years, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of the Ozarks. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Camden where he served as a Deacon and Elder for many years. He served on the Camden Library Board for 23 years.
Jim never met a stranger. He was known for his generous, helpful spirit. Jim greatly loved his family and cherished his many friendships. Jim was an avid Razorback fan and never missed a game!
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James E. Murray, and daughter, Mandy Ham, and son-in-law, Chris Ham.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debra; his son, James Joseph “Joey”; his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Scott Graves; mother, Dorothy Murray; brother, Richard Murray; and four grandchildren, Noah, Madelynn, Andrew and Sophie.
Due to the current situation and safety considerations regarding COVID-19, a family graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery, officiated by Eddie Holt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Bob Reynolds Building Fund (313 Greening Street, Camden, AR 71701), First Presbyterian Church of Harrison (220 North Arbor Drive, Harrison, AR 72601), and the Murray Family Scholarship Fund at the University of the Ozarks (415 North College, Clarksville, AR 72830).
