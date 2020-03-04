Service: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Crossroads Community Church, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
With family at his side, James L. “Jim” Judy passed away Tuesday, March 3 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
Jim was born July 2, 1941, at Mena, the son of E.A. Judy and Nadine Killian Judy. He was raised and graduated from high school in Waldron. Jim attended and graduated from Arkansas Tech University where he married the love of his life, Donna Davis. Jim and Donna moved to Harrison in 1963 where Jim went to work for Arkansas Power & Light. In 1966, Jim and Donna opened Judy’s Insulation. Jim worked 50-plus years and enjoyed every day!
Jim served on numerous business boards and was one of the first investors in Community First Bank. He enjoyed golf, bird hunting and fishing and was a Mason.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, E.A. and Nadine Judy and Thurla and Alvanue Davis and many friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna S. Judy, of the home; two sons, Randy Judy and Mary, of Harrison, and Stewart Judy and Denise, of Ozark, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Alex, Colin, Taylor, Everett, Ashlynn, Hayden and Elliott; and several great-grandchildren. He will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Crossroads Community Church, with the Rev. Johnny Walters officiating.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the church, prior to the service.
Interment will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Meredith Miller, Joey LaBorde, Jon-Claude Whillock, Neal Corrall, Nathan Ragland and Ben Robertson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church, Hospice of the Hills, Hillcrest Nursing Home or a charity of your choice.
A special thank you to Hospice House, Hillcrest Nursing Home and Atlas Home Care.
