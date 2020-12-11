Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Osage Baptist Church, with interment at Gobbler Cemetery; arrangements with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retiree James Louis Marcil, age 73, of Osage, passed away in his home on Monday, Dec. 7 (2020).
He was born on July 19, 1947, in Troy, New York, the son of the late Louis and Teresa (Forget) Marcil. He was the husband of Beverly Heil Marcil, of the home.
Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Osage Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Gobbler Cemetery with military honors. Services by Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 2221 Highway 7 North, Harrison, AR 72602.
