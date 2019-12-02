James “Sonny” Mackey Boyd, age 75, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30 (2019).
The son of Troy Mack and Laura Maggie (Long) Boyd, he was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Dumas.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents.
Sonny loved his family and his job. He enjoyed competitive shooting and gunsmithing. Sonny holds the world record for off shore directional drilling in Norway. He drilled relief wells for Event Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Sandra Mae (Stevens) Boyd, of the home; his sons, Christopher Robert Boyd, of Fayetteville, and William Alton Tovey, of Harrison; his daughters, Shannon Dionne Hawkins, of Denver, Colorado, and Jean Theresa Genereau, of Lowell; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Shoppe, 126 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601; the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601; or Legacy Hospice of North Arkansas,702 North Main Street, Harrison, AR 72601.
