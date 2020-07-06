James Martin

Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Holmes Cemetery in Bellefonte; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
James Arthur Martin passed away at home on Sunday, July 5 (2020) after an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1931, near Mt. Judea, Newton County, to Arthur Arwine and Nettie (Bryant) Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Mae (Breece) Martin; two daughters, Judith A. Newton (husband Garry) of Richmond, Texas, and Kim Lea Wise, of Romance; and two grandchildren, Samantha McCurry (husband Aaron) of Rosenberg, Texas, and Mathew Wise.
He is also survived by a sister, Imogene Strain, of Western Grove; brothers, Paul Gordon Martin, of Western Grove, and Arlin Martin, of Rayville, Missouri; and a half-brother, James Nash, of Hollis, New Hampshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Carl Martin and Jean David Martin; as well as his son-in-law, David H. Wise.
He graduated from Western Grove High School where he was a member of the basketball team and attended two years of college at Texas Tech.
He married Evelyn Mae Breece on Nov. 29, 1952.
He was a Korean War veteran, having served his country on active duty for two years and another 24 years with the Army Active Reserves based out of Harrison, reaching the rank of First Sergeant.
He started working for Farm Bureau Insurance in 1959 and worked there until his retirement at age of 84 in 2015, being the oldest and longest serving agent in the state of Arkansas.
He was a 45-plus-year member of the Kiwanis, as well as an honorary member of the FFA and 4H.
His passions outside of work were his AQHA horses, having bred several champions, and genealogy.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Rocky Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in the Holmes Cemetery in Bellefonte, with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Mark Billings, Jerry Pledger, Bruce Reece, Jerry Clark, Matthew Wise and Jim Jennings.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Parkinson, Paul Roten and Ryan Oswalt.
Memorials may be made to the Ozark Humane Society or Hospice of the Hills.
